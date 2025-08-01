Triple H Calls Donald Trump ‘One of the Most Intuitive People’ He’s Ever Met

WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H sparked controversy during a UK interview by praising Donald Trump as “one of the most intuitive people” he’s ever encountered, defending the former and current president’s decision-making abilities.

“I think there is as you move through life you continue to learn and um you know I think that over time everybody learns he is one of the most intuitive people I think that I’ve met,” Triple H stated during an exclusive interview on “The Sports Agents.”

The wrestling executive elaborated on Trump’s strategic approach, saying, “When he has a plan and he knows that it’s correct he will stick to that and I think over time many times that’s proven to be correct but I think he admits when it’s wrong also.”

Triple H attempted to distance himself from political commentary, clarifying that “my my my world is not a political world. My world is a world of entertainment.” He noted Trump’s inclusion in the WWE Hall of Fame and emphasized his respect for world leaders regardless of political affiliation.

The comments come as Trump recently visited the UK, prompting questions about WWE’s relationship with political figures. Triple H expressed admiration for anyone in leadership positions, stating, “I can only imagine what it is to be a world leader in this day and age.”

Trump’s history with WWE spans decades, including hosting WrestleMania events and appearing in storylines. His Hall of Fame induction in 2013 cemented his connection to the wrestling world.

Triple H concluded by offering support to all leaders: “God bless them and the job that they do.”

