Triple H Compares Sami Zayn To Hall of Famer After Elimination Chamber

Triple H has compared Sami Zayn to WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley after his incredible performance at the Elimination Chamber PPV.

Zayn went up against Roman Reigns at the PLE in a very emotional match. While he didn’t manage to win the title, the former NXT champion gave the performance of a lifetime during the show.

The WWE Executive talked about the bout in the post-show press conference. Triple H explained that Sami Zayn reminds him of Foley due to his connection with the crowd:

“[Sami Zayn is] just a really special performer that in some ways, not in all ways, but in some ways reminds me so much of a Mick Foley in that his connection to a crowd.

One minute can make you laugh, the next minute you can have so much sympathy for him. He’s just, he connects on such an emotional level that I think it’s hard to put it in words and that makes it something really special.”

Zayn unintentionally speared Jey Uso during the Elimination Chamber match. He was then saved from a post-match beatdown by Kevin Owens.

After tonight it appears that WWE is going with their original plans for WrestleMania and we will see Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens teaming up against The Usos at the show of shows.

You can check out the Elimination Chamber press conference below: