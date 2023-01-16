Details on WWE’s Latest Talent Meeting Held Before Monday’s Raw

Days after holding a talent meeting with the blue brand at Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Triple H held another talent meeting, this time with the red brand at Monday’s WWE Raw.

Bryan Alvarez posted to his Super Followers that staff and talent met with company management in Cincinnati, Ohio, ahead of the show. Also, Fightful Select provided some details on the meeting. They noted it was led by Triple H, Kevin Dunn, and Dan Ventrelle, who was hired as WWE’s executive vice president of talent in September.

The Details

It was said today’s meeting addressed many of the same points discussed with SmackDown talent on Friday. Triple H once again reiterated that he is still the company’s Chief Content Officer and that Vince McMahon‘s return as Chairman of the WWE Board Of Directors will not impact creative or talent relations.

Triple H also debunked last week’s rumors that the company had already been sold to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

Triple H told SmackDown talent last week that if the company is to be sold, the process will be a long one. He also noted that while discussing with Vince McMahon about creative, Vince always defers to him for the final say.

Last Tuesday, Stephanie McMahon announced she had resigned as the Chairwoman and co-CEO of the company.