Triple H Says NXT Revamp Was In The Works Before His Health Issues

A lot of people were critical of WWE for rebranding NXT shortly after Triple H had to step away from his role due to his cardiac event. However, according to The Game himself, the overhaul was in the works before he took time off.

The former world champion recently had an interview with The Athletic. He discussed how NXT has gone through many different phases.

Discussing the brand’s revamp to NXT 2.0, Triple H explained that being put on TV and the pandemic completely altered the show. According to him, they were discussing bringing NXT back to its development roots even before he took time off:

“We were talking about this shift anyway. That’s where we were headed. It happened at a period of time where I had to leave for a bit. Luckily, Shawn (Michaels) had been doing it with me all that time, so it was a seamless thing.

I stepped out, did what I needed to do, but that team has killed it.” said Triple H, “They’ve really created a show where you can really say that’s the next generation of stars.”

Apart from this, the WWE EVP also talked about the rise of AEW, and NXT talents jumping ships to Tony Khan‘s promotion. The King of Kings revealed that he stays in touch with almost all of them and claimed that he is happy for them.