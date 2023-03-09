What Triple H is Planing for WrestleMania 40

Triple H is doing a great job in the role of WWE Chief Content Officer since taking over the position last year. Fans have certainly loved his work and are eager as to what ‘The Game’ has in store for them.

While the card for this year’s WrestleMania 39 event is all stacked up, Triple H is reportedly chalking out plans for WrestleMania 40. The show is set to take place in Philadelphia, and The WWE Executive already appears to have big plans for the event.

Triple H has some huge plans for WrestleMania 40

Speaking with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes revealed that Triple H is going to ‘stack’ next year’s show with it being the 40th anniversary of the event:

“Next year they’re going to pack and stack the hell out of the card, because of the anniversary. It means something to Triple H.”

In addition to this, WrestleVotes noted that the ‘door is open’ for two major names to work next year’s event who rejected appearing at this year’s show.

These names include The Rock, who told WWE he wouldn’t be able to get in ring shape for a match with Roman Reigns in time for the show, and WWE Hall of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. The Texas Rattlesnake had also rejected numerous pitches for this year’s event, including matches with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

The show is over a year away and it is quite certain that several changes in plans will occur. It is needless to say that the company will try to make the most of this one year, once WrestleMania 39 goes into the history books.