Triple H Promoted to Chief Content Officer, WWE Appoints New President

Paul “Triple H” Levesque has been promoted once again. WWE issued a press release on Tuesday announcing Levesque will now serve as the company’s Chief Content Officer.

In a press release sent in to SEScoops, we’ve learned the responsibilities Triple H’s new role entails.

As Chief Content Officer, Levesque will oversee Creative Writing, Talent Relations, Live Events, Talent Development and Creative Services. The role will report to WWE co-CEO Nick Khan.

WWE also touted a 15% spike in Raw viewership since Triple H took over the creative reigns from Vince McMahon, as well as double-digit gains in social media activity.

Triple H issued the following statement regarding his promotion:

“WWE is one of the most prolific producers of premium content in the world and I look forward to this amazing opportunity,” said Levesque. “Having spent my entire career in this business, I’m confident that we have the right pieces in place to continue to grow our audience and deliver for our fans around the world.”

New WWE President & CFO

Additionally, Frank A. Riddick III has been promoted to be WWE’s new President and Chief Financial Officer. Riddick joined WWE as Chief Financial Officer last year, after serving on the company’s Board of Directors for more than 13 years and previously holding the role of interim CFO.

As President & CFO, Riddick will oversee Financial Planning & Analysis, Strategy, Controllership, Investor Relations, Tax, Data Analytics, Technology, Event Travel and Facilities. He will jointly report to WWE Chairwoman & co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and co-CEO Nick Khan.

“I’ve had the great fortune of working closely with the talented people at WWE in a variety of capacities over the past 15 years,” said Riddick. “Along with Steph, Nick and Paul, we look forward to executing our ambitious plans and delivering for our shareholders.”

“We are excited to announce expanded roles for Paul and Frank, which will enhance WWE’s ability to create premium content for our partners around the world and, ultimately, drive our business forward,” said McMahon and Khan.

