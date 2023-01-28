Triple H Provides Update on Upcoming WWE NXT Europe Brand

WWE‘s Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H‘ Levesque has provided an update for the much-anticipated NXT Europe.

The new brand was announced last August and coincided with the end of NXT UK as WWE’s overseas brand.

Following the announcement of NXT Europe, almost all talent from NXT UK was released, with only a select few being moved to WWE NXT in the U.S.

NXT Europe

With considerable backlash from fans over the mass releases from NXT UK, a lot is riding on NXT Europe to be a runaway success.

Speaking to Variety, Triple H shed light on WWE’s plans for NXT Europe.

“There’s been a lot of progress on it. We are very excited about the prospect of taking NXT in a larger global direction. I would like to be able to find the best athletes and the largest personalities and the most entertaining people from every place in the world, and bring them into what we do.” Triple H.

Triple H, who is also WWE’s Head of Talent Relations, also spoke about the importance of searching all over for talent to bring to NXT Europe.

“When you begin to create those characters and those stars from every region, those regions become more engaged in what we do. If you can begin to go to all these places, and begin to find athletes there that can resonate on a global stage, some will make it big.” Triple H.

The Game did not provide any date for when NXT Europe will premiere, though the brand is expected to air at some point in 2023.