Triple H Would Rather “Stay Out” Of Potential WWE Sale Talks

Triple H may be one of the most influential names in WWE today, but the promotion’s Chief Content Officer would rather stay clear of talks of a potential sale.

Last month, Vince McMahon made his shocking return to WWE after retiring in July 2022 over allegations of misconduct which resulted in millions of dollars paid out in NDAs.

McMahon has returned to oversee a sale of the promotion, with names including Saudi Arabia, Amazon, Endeavor, and Tony Khan being listed as interested names.

Staying Out of It

The sale of WWE would be the biggest thing to happen to the promotion ever, but it is hardly the focus of Head of Talent/Head of Creative Triple H.

Speaking at the WWE Elimination Chamber post-show press conference, the Game said his concern is on producing quality programming and giving talent opportunities to shine.

“Depends on who is buying, I suppose. What the offer is, what the outcome is. Stay out of it, to me. That’s not a cop-out answer. I have the greatest gig in the world. I helped tonight, in some small way, create the magic we did here tonight. To me, it’s the best gig on the planet. “As long we get to do this, as long as we get to create the way we get to create it, as long as we get to do our jobs and we get to go out there and put our passion on display, as long as our talent are allowed to put their passion on display and do what we do, I’m good. It is what it is.” Triple H.

WWE CEO Nick Khan has previously said he expects a sale to be complete within the next three months.

Vince McMahon, Executive Chairman of WWE, is reportedly seeking $9 billion for the company, above the initially projected sale price of between $7.5 to $8.2 billion.

h/t – Fightful