Triple H Could be About to Rehire an Important Backstage Name from WWE NXT

In July, Triple H was appointed WWE‘s Head of Creative, replacing his father-in-law Vince McMahon in the role.

Not only that, but ‘The Game’ has been made Head of Talent Relations, replacing John Laurinaitis, and has made some huge changes already.

Bringing back talent including Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross and Hit Row have been just some of the changes Triple H has made.

Rehiring

Triple H has re-hired several Superstars he worked with as part of NXT, but a name from the brand’s backstage team could be back soon.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, there is word that WWE is interested in bringing back Ryan Katz.

Katz had been with WWE until January this year, when he and several names from NXT were released.

Like the rest of the January cuts, Katz had worked closely with Triple H, and had been with NXT since 2015.

Sapp adds that there were rumors last month that he could already have been back in WWE, but those have not been confirmed.

Ryan Katz

Katz appeared on WWE TV as the announcer for The Vaudevillains during the tag-team’s entrance video.

In his time away from WWE, Katz has been hosting a podcast with ‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James, who has been rehired by the company.

Fans may know Katz for his work in Wrestling Society X as Fabian Kaelin, and in TNA as Minion.

In WWE, Katz was part of the entrance for the Vaudevillains, announcing the former NXT Tag Team Champions to the ring.

He also appeared as a Rosebud and was a part of Kane and Daniel Bryan’s anger management segments in 2012.