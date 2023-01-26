Triple H Reveals WWE Name He Thinks Has Potential To Be One Of The Biggest Stars In Wrestling

Triple H thinks highly of Austin Theory, just like his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, now that he has seen what the young star can do on the WWE main roster.

Theory’s first run on the main roster didn’t go as anyone wanted it to and he was sent back to NXT where he was paired with Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Indi Heartwell, where he got over with the fans.

It was reported that when Vince McMahon was still overseeing main roster creative, he thought Theory had the potential to be the next coming of John Cena. Theory even looked up to Cena while growing up as a child and wants to work a match with him.

Triple H on Theory

Triple H commented on Theory’s potential as a top WWE star while speaking to ESPN.

“It’s a nuanced feeling… once you see this guy’s a great athlete, I’m looking for their personality, their charisma,” Triple H said. “Austin Theory has it, and then some. Do I think he has all the potential to be one of the biggest stars in the business? Absolutely. What determines that? A lot of that is up to him now. You give him little bits of things here and there and he’s improving his game and he’s smart. He listens to the crowd, he listens to the people. He sees all the stuff that’s going on, and he adapts his game on a regular basis.”

Theory, who retained his US Title over Bobby Lashley in the main event of WWE Raw 30, has not officially declared for the WWE Royal Rumble.