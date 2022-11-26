Triple H Has a Strategy to Differentiate Himself from Vince McMahon

WWE‘s Head of Creative Triple H wants to make it clear that he isn’t like his father-in-law Vince McMahon.

The Game was appointed Head of Creative in July of this year, following McMahon’s shocking resignation and retirement from the promotion.

Triple H has also been appointed WWE’s Head of Talent Relations, replacing McMahon confidante John Laurinaitis.

Different

So far, Triple H’s tenure as Head of Creative and Talent has seen several released Superstars return, including Bray Wyatt, Karrion Kross, and Dakota Kai, among others. All of these stars were released under McMahon’s regime, and Triple H is doing more to set himself apart from his father-in-law. A new report from PWInsider sheds some light on this subject.

Triple H seeks to differentiate himself from the McMahon regime by giving talent a little more leeway and creative freedom.This new regime is also providing talent with a bit more “grit” and allowing for more “unexpected action.”

The Game reportedly has big plans for WWE’s women’s division, and has seen the Judgment Day‘s Finn Balor as a ‘reclamation project.’

Triple H’s changes to WWE so far, which have included changing rules over certain banned terms, have gone down well with fans for the most part.

Future Changes

Triple H is giving Superstars more leeway, and the Head of Creative and Talent has big plans for the future.

It has been reported that WWE will be scrapping stipulation Premium Live Events, in favor of more traditionally-themed shows.

WWE has already removed WWE TLC, which is traditionally scheduled to air each December.

It has been said that the annual Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event is “completely dead.”

Despite recent rumors, there have been no plans yet for WWE to scrap the popular Money in the Bank event.