Triple H Thanks Wrestling World For Reaction to His Retirement

Last week, multi-time world champion Triple H officially retired from the squared circle. In an appearance on First Take with Stephen A. Smith, Triple H detailed his health struggle last year relating to issues with his heart, including a near-death experience.

Due to his condition and the fact that he now has a defibrillator, Triple H will no longer be able to participate in any wrestling matches moving forward. The news stunned some in the wrestling world, but pretty much universally, people reacted to the announcement by celebrating Triple H’s career.

After seeing the outpouring of support from the industry as a whole, as well as fans and family, Triple H took to social media on Sunday to react.

The post starts with a quote from author Louis L’Amour.

“There will come a time when you believe everything is finished; that will be the beginning.”

Triple H then wrote, “I am truly humbled by the texts, calls, posts and all the kind words. I’m grateful to each and everyone one of you. I wish I could respond to each of you, but I type so slow I’d never leave the house again. Please know how much they all mean to me. Stay healthy, be grateful for all you have and seize the day……. I know I am!”

During the interview with Smith, Triple H confirmed that he is back at the office working now though he has taken a step back in recent months. He mentioned he has been focusing on recruitment and development for the company, talking about the pending arrival of NCAA star Gable Stevenson, as well as the propect of opening more WWE Performance Centers in the future.

