Trish Adora Previews Match Against Lufisto at Beyond Wrestling

Independent Wrestler Trish Adora discusses her upcoming match against legend LuFisto for Beyond Wrestling.

Adora is slowly becoming a popular fan favorite on the independent wrestling scene. After spending several years in the United States Army, The Washington D.C native shifted her focus to becoming a professional wrestler in 2018.

Adora has garnered a large fan base as her career has progressed and is the reigning Pan-Afrikan Diaspora Wrestling World Champion. She has also wrestled matches for All Elite Wrestling, WWE, and Ring of Honor.

On Aug. 21, Adora will have a tough challenge when she faces professional wrestling legend Lufisto at Beyond Wrestling Americanrana 22: Black Out. It will be the first match between the two competitors. While Adora is looking to get the win, she respects LuFisto and is looking forward to the match.

In an interview with SEScoops’s Steve Fall, the reigning Pan-Afrikan Diaspora Wrestling World Champion previewed her match.

“Lufisto is one of the most legendary independent women wrestlers,” said Adora. “She’s a trailblazer. She is the innovator of intergender wrestling, who I take a part of.”

“Just to be across the ring from her for the very first time too. It’s just going to be very, very interesting. She has such a smash-mouth style, very, very hard-hitting, but I don’t mind taking a couple of punches. I’m no slouch, but I definitely plan on tying her up in a knot.”

Trish Adora Plans for This Year

Adora will have a busy schedule this weekend. While she will be challenging Lufisto on Aug. 21, she also competes against Karen Bam Bam at Black Girl Magik on Aug. 19. To add to her demanding schedule, she will compete in an intergender match against Warhorse at Black Label Pro: Total Heart Eclipse on Aug. 27.

Although it may seem hectic, The Washington D.C native is still looking to expand her reach and is contemplating relocating to the west coast later this year. She even mentioned in the interview that she thought about buying a camper vehicle and traveling around.

Adora is still figuring out her plans for the remainder of the year. She will have her hands full this weekend, but she is looking forward to all the challenges.

Wrestling fans can watch Adora face LuFisto at Beyond Wrestling Americanrana 22: Black Out on IWTV by subscribing for $9.99.