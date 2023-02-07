Trish Stratus Calls for Former WWE Star to be Inducted Into Hall of Fame

Trish Stratus has shared the ring with some of the best female talent to step foot inside of the squared circle, but she feels one name missing from the WWE Hall of Fame and getting the honor she deserves.

Stratus believes Victoria deserves to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Victoria’s career started with WWE in 2002 and feuded with Stratus, leading to several matches, including when she beat Stratus to win the WWE Women’s Championship in a Hardcore Match at Survivor Series 2002.

Victoria would depart in 2009 before going to TNA Wrestling and won the Knockouts Championship five times and the Knockouts Tag Team Championship once.

In an interview with Justin Dhillon on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Stratus was asked to name which stars she’d like to see honored by WWE.

“The aforementioned Mickie James, that’s for sure. I’d like to Victoria [get inducted]. Soon would be great. I think she’s well deserving. I think she’s underrated. I do so many interviews, and people ask me about different feud and different rivalries. I feel like when we were [competing], women’s wrestling was just turning the corner as far as being taken serious. Those matches with her that people [see] like, ‘Oh, this actually legit, and this is a viable part of the entire show.’ So yeah, Victoria for the Hall of Fame,” Stratus said.

