Trish Stratus is back and she is already causing waves in the WWE world.

WWE had announced that Lita and Becky Lynch will be teaming up to challenge Damage CTRL for the Women’s Tag Team Titles on this week’s episode of Raw.

This came after Lita made her return to the WWE programming recently and helped The Man win a cage match against Bayley.

The bout was the main event of this week’s episode of the red-branded show, which also featured a Cody Rhodes match and the announcement of WrestleMania 39 host.

The tag champs were up to their usual shenanigans during this bout. At one point Bayley used one of the title belts to distract the referee and pulled Lita from the apron to stop her from tagging in.

Bayley continued distracting the challengers. This was until Trish Stratus made her surprise return to WWE TV and laid out the Damage CTRL leader.

This allowed the team of Becky Lynch and Lita to get the upper hand. The ending of the bout saw Becky locking Dakota Kai in Dis-Arm-Her on the ring apron.

The wrestling legend then delivered a Lita-sault to IYO SKY and pinned the young star to win the Women’s Tag Team Championships.