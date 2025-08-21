Trish Stratus Mom
Trish Stratus Mourns Mother After Cancer Battle

by Thomas Lowson

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is in mourning following the death of her mother following a brave battle with cancer. On Instagram, Stratus shared the news of the death of Alice Stratigeas, stating that “my heart feels broken in a way I can’t describe.” The seven-time WWE Women’s Champion added that “life will never be the same” and ended with a poignant message of “f*** cancer.”

Stratus had cancelled an appearance at a convention in Wales to be by her mother’s side in her final days. Stratus’ most recent appearance for WWE came at the Evolution 2 PLE, where she unsuccessfully challenged Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton.

We here at SEScoops would like to extend our condolences to Trish and her family at this sad time.

 

