Tully Blanchard Confirms He Is Done With AEW/ROH

Wrestling legend Tully Blanchard recently confirmed his departure from AEW and ROH last year will be permanent.

The Four Horseman original managed Shawn Spears and FTR for much of his time with the promotion. Later on, he moved into AEW’s ROH angles, where he managed Brian Cage and The Gates of Agony. Together, the group were known as Tully Blanchard Enterprises.

Ultimately, the faction didn’t last long in this format as Blanchard was quickly replaced by longtime ROH personality Prince Nana.

On a recent edition of The Two Man Power Trip podcast, Blanchard reunited with old tag partner Arn Anderson. The Brainbusters discussed a variety of topics before focusing on Blanchard’s surprise AEW departure.

Tully Blanchard Suggests Departure Was “Complex”

Blanchard explained that there was more to the closure of his time in AEW and ROH than a simple contract expiry.

“No, it [Blanchard leaving] was a little more complex than that, but my contract is up and I’m gone.”

Blanchard ultimately opted out of shedding any further light on the situation. His comments do raise some questions as to what might have prompted his sudden departure from the company. Renowned for his intensity and technical skill in his wrestling heyday, Blanchard was also notorious for often being difficult to work with.

The man himself went on to opine that his time in the wrestling business is likely up. His daughter, Tessa Blanchard, was widely regarded as one of the best women’s wrestlers in the world late into last decade. A variety of personal and professional issues have led to her essentially being blacklisted in multiple promotions.

(via WOW)

When asked for his thoughts on her daughter’s future, Blanchard was encouraging of her recent decision to return to college and finish getting a degree. The podcast was record prior to Monday’s announcement that Tessa Blanchard and former Impact Wrestling act DAGA are getting divorced.