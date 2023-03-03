Twist and Turns Expected in The Build of WWE WrestleMania 39 Match

WWE is on the road to WrestleMania, and some of the top matches have already been confirmed, while other bouts are still not official. According to a new report, fans should expect a few twists and turns along the way.

On this week’s WWE Raw, Lita and Becky Lynch beat Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai and IYO Sky to win the Women’s Tag Team Championships with the help of Trish Stratus, who took out Bayley at ringside.

The company has been planning for Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler to get a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania.

Twists and Turns

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE is planning twists and turns for the titles.

“The only thing we know is that the women’s tag title situation with the six women involved, as well as Bayley and Trish Stratus, has several twists and turns yet to come before the matches are finalized.”

It’s still unclear whether Sky and Kai will win the titles back or where the storyline is going, but “Rousey & Baszler were to face whoever ends up as the tag team champions in a few weeks.”

Rousey has publicly talked about wanting to dominate the Women’s Tag Team Division as of late.