Two Big Names Confirmed for WWE Raw 30 Anniversary Show

WWE has added two new names to the list of legends slated to appear on the Raw 30 anniversary show this coming Monday.

WWE.com now lists that Hulk Hogan and Triple H will be appearing at Raw’s 30th anniversary episode that takes place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Monday.

It will be Hogan’s first appearance on WWE TV since co-hosting WrestleMania 37 in 2021. WWE updated its advertisement to reflect Hogan appearance on the show:

The Announcement

“The historic Raw 30 celebration will feature a slew of WWE Legends including The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, and Kurt Angle,” WWE wrote. “Be a part of history on Raw 30, next Monday at 8/7 C on USA.”

This episode of Raw is also the go-home show for the Royal Rumble that takes place next Saturday.

Updated WWE Raw 30 Anniversary Card