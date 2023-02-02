Two Former WWE Champions Teasing WrestleMania Match

Two former WWE Champions are going at it on social media in a situation that could produce a ‘Match of the Night’ contender for WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

With the Royal Rumble in the rear-view mirror, WrestleMania season is officially upon us. When it comes to some of the best performers in the event’s illustrious history, Edge is a name that comes to mind. The WWE Hall of Famer, alongside Sheamus was the centerpiece of a Twitter clip released by WWE, highlighting the pair’s first meeting all the way back in 2010.

In the clip, then-WWE Champion Sheamus confronted Edge during a promo from the latter. Sheamus told the then-retired Edge that a lot has changed since ‘The Rated R Superstar’ was last around, who then agreed with Sheamus…however, Edge didn’t hold back, claiming that WWE was now run by an ‘evil Ronald McDonald.’

Sheamus would quote tweet the clip, noting that with a win over Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, he would ‘pass’ Edge after becoming a Grand Slam Champion:

.. and here i am about to surpass this gingerist pretend viking. #ultimategrandslamchampion https://t.co/U4FCLlJWcN — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) February 1, 2023

Edge wouldn’t waste anytime in responding, offering up the idea of a potential one-on-one match between the two:

Well right now I’m alone in The Hall of Won It All. I get lonely. Win that IC and we can have a chat Ronnie, whoops, Sheamo. Bout time we have a good old fashioned, grizzled 1 on 1 match. https://t.co/2cEPvpOUJh — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) February 1, 2023

It appears as if Sheamus is more than ready for a WrestleMania showdown with Edge:

Got one last banger in ya grandad? Don’t reach for the pipe & slippers just yet.. #therecanbeonlyone https://t.co/QcRvkwdnBP — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) February 1, 2023

WrestleMania 39 is set to take place across two nights on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. The 39th installment of ‘The Showcase of the Immortals’ will go down from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Here are the two confirmed matches, featuring the 2023 Royal Rumble Winnners