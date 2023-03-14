Two ‘Lost’ El Generico (Sami Zayn) Matches from Impact Have Surfaced

El Generico was a huge fixture of the indie scene for years. Around 2012, he reportedly went to Mexico where he may or may not have been killed by the cartels. There’s allegedly an orphanage named after him.

There are reports that WWE‘s Sami Zayn was close to El Generico. While the masked man spent many years in Ring of Honor before going to Mexico, he did take his talents to IMPACT Wrestling shortly before his alleged death.

“Lost” El Generico Matches

El Generico

On their latest episode, DEADLOCK Podcast host, Johnny, called on IMPACT Wrestling to release the unaired matches.

Back in 2011, the “late” wrestler had tryout matches with what was then TNA Wrestling. In the first match, he lost to Amazing Red. The next day, he won a match against TJP.

IMPACT Wrestling tweeted that “two never before seen El Generico matches from 2011 against Amazing Red and TJP are available now for the first time ever on IMPACT Plus!”

You do have to subscribe to IMPACT Plus to watch the lost matches.