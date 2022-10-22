Two New Matches Added To WWE Crown Jewel

Two new bouts have officially been added to the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

As announced on the October 21st edition of SmackDown, Drew McIntyre revealed that he will be taking on rival Karrion Kross in a steel cage match. Following their grueling match at Extreme Rules and McIntyre’s attack on Kross last week, the two will now settle the score inside the steel structure on Saturday, November 5th.

A Colossal Collision Set For Crown Jewel

In addition, Braun Strowman appeared on SmackDown to confront Omos. Instead, Omos’ manager MVP emerged, warning Strowman to avoid his client. Strowman then challenged “The Nigerian Giant” to a match at Crown Jewel. Upon his subsequent arrival, Omos rattled “The Monster Among Men” after pushing him through the ring ropes.

Next, the two giants will clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in two weeks.

As of this writing, the updated lineup for Crown Jewel is as follows:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Logan Paul

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

The O.C. & AJ Styles vs. The Judgment Day

Omos vs. Braun Strowman

Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross

WWE SmackDown will air on FS1 next Friday, October 28th, with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns set to return.