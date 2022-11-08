Two WWE NXT Stars Worked Main Event Before Monday’s Raw

The trend of WWE bringing in NXT stars to work episodes of Main Event at weekly Raw events has continued.

At Monday’s Raw (November 7), a fan favorite NXT star made their main roster debut: Wendy Choo, also known as Karen Q and Mei Ying.

Wendy in Action

The episode featured Wendy Choo going up against Tamina for an upcoming edition of Main Event that will air later this week.

Since introducing the character, she has been a hit with the fans and gotten over with her character shedding their cheerful vibes from backstage to show off a more vicious side once the bell rings.

Choo recently competed in a match against NXT’s long-reigning Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, but came up short in her title pursuits.

Another NXT star that worked Main Event was Xyon Quinn. This marked his main roster TV debut as he has previously worked a dark match on the main roster as he wrestled in a pandemic-era SmackDown match under a former name.

Carmelo Hayes and Von Wagner are just some of the NXT names that have been put in this spot for WWE officials to get a look at these stars on a bigger stage.