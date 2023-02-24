Two WWE PLEs Including ‘King and Queen of the Ring’ Planned for May

WWE will run two premium live events in one month this year, according to a new report.

This May, two notable shows will take place. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE is planning to present Backlash on Saturday, May 6, an event that dates back to 1999.

In recent years, WWE has renamed it WrestleMania Backlash. For 2023, the WrestleMania branding is being dropped for the upcoming event, which is Mania’s follow-up show.

WWE is also bringing back King of the Ring under the King and Queen of the Ring name on Saturday, May 27. WWE hasn’t used the tournament theme as a pay-per-view event since 2002. Instead, they’ve used it on TV.

Competition

It should be noted that the event will fall on Memorial Day weekend. AEW has held its Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event on this weekend and it will do so again. AEW President Tony Khan recently stated that fans should expect to travel to Las Vegas, Nevada, during Memorial Day weekend to see the show live.

The tournament was originally held on a single night. In later years, WWE spread out the opening round matches on television and saved the semi-finals and finals for the night of the event.