Tyson Fury Hoping For WWE Return ‘Soon’

Tyson Fury sounds eager to get back into the WWE ring.

Fury has worked with WWE before and is a big fan of the professional wrestling juggernaut. Speaking in a recent interview with GiveMeSport, Fury explained that he’s hoping to get back in the WWE ring soon, claiming he has heard the company is planning a Clash At The Castle II event coming up.

“I’m hoping to get back in there soon,” Fury said. “They’re doing Clash at the Castle 2 soon I think so I’m looking at maybe getting back in there. I’m looking at taking that heavyweight title for sure. If Roman Reigns vacates or something then maybe me and Drew can finally get that battle on.”

Fury first worked with WWE back in 2019 when he faced off against Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel. The boxing World Champion won the contest via count out.

Tyson Fury

WWE would love to work with Fury again, and more often, however, it has been reported that Fury is banned from entering the United States due to alleged ties with suspected Irish Mafia boss Daniel Kinahan.

With that being said, Fury has since denied having any involvement with Kinahan or his alleged activities.