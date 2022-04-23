Tyson Fury Knocks Out Dillian Whyte In Six, WWE Return Incoming? (Video)

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte is now in the history books.

Fury put the WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Titles on the line against Whyte on April 23. The championship fight was held inside Wembley Stadium in London, England.

It was clear early in the fight that Whyte had difficulty overcoming Fury’s sizable reach advantage. Whyte was in the southpaw stance in the first round, which surprised many. Whyte switched to his traditional orthodox stance in the second stanza.

The story of the fight was Whyte’s failure to effectively close the distance. He paid for it in the sixth round when he ate an uppercut that dropped him with just a few seconds left.

While Whyte got back to his feet, he stumbled bad enough for the referee to call it.

Is Tyson Fury the heavyweight goat for Boxing? pic.twitter.com/OrdZZun9VG — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 23, 2022

Tyson Fury’s WWE Return Imminent?

Fury is quite chummy with the folks in WWE. Going into the showdown with Whyte, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and The Undertaker sent good luck messages to the “Gypsy King.” Fury has made several WWE appearances and even had a match with Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel back in 2019.

(via WWE)

Following his victory over Whyte, Fury said he thinks he’s done with his pro boxing career. With that said, the “Gypsy King” has made it clear in the past that fans will still be seeing a lot from him.

WWE will be making its way to Cardiff, Wales on September 3rd for a premium live event. Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has been teasing a match with Fury at some point. Perhaps that stadium show in Wales fits the bill.