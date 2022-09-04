Tyson Fury Addresses WWE Future After Clash at the Castle

Tyson Fury made an impact at Saturday’s WWE Clash at the Castle event from Cardiff, Wales. During the main event clash between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, Austin Theory‘s theme music hit and the crowd erupted. Theory raced to the ring, referee in tow, to capitalize on Reigns being worn down by a grueling match. Before he could officially cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase, Tyson Fury stood up from his ringside seat and connected with a punch that knocked Theory senseless.

Reigns went on to win the match. To the surprise of the rabid crowd, Fury entered the ring and went face-to-face with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Fury congratulated Reings on his win and they shook hands. Fury took a microphone, praised Drew McIntyre and led the crowd in singing American Pie to end the show.

Heard it all now! Tyson Fury singing American pie ?#clashatthecastle pic.twitter.com/66d1ll0R8T — Dr Amanda McCrory (@mann_vader) September 3, 2022

Tyson Fury Open to Wrestling for WWE

After Clash at the Castle went off the air, WWE held a press conference for the media to ask questions of talent who appeared on the event. Tyson Fury participated, alongside Drew McIntyre and Triple H. A reporter asked Fury about his future with WWE.

Fury explained that he is a heavyweight boxing champion and won’t be hanging up his gloves anytime soon. However, he “really, really has a passion for WWE” and says there’s a real possibility that he will get back into a WWE ring at some point in the future.

“You know what, at the moment I’m a heavyweight world champion and I’ve got plenty of fights I’ve got to take care of in the next few years. But, I really really have a passion for WWE. As you see, me being at Crown Jewel and a couple of other events as well. Never say never. Lets just say, Triple H is here and I’ll definitely be open to it in the future for sure.”

