Tyson Fury Refusing to Look Vulnerable in WWE (Report)

Tyson Fury spent years establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with in professional, and don’t expect him to look any weaker in WWE.

Fury debuted for WWE in 2019 and defeated Braun Strowman via count out at that year’s Crown Jewel event.

Fury was in attendance at WWE Clash at the Castle in September of this year and prevented then Mr. Money in the Bank Austin Theory from cashing in.

It was reported this month that WWE is eager to have Fury appear at next month’s Royal Rumble event and possibly work a match at WrestleMania 39.

Banned

WWE and Fury may be eager to work together, but that is easier said than done.

It has been claimed that Fury is banned from entering the United States due to alleged ties with suspected Irish Mafia boss Daniel Kinahan.

A “major WWE source” told Dave Meltzer that Fury’s alleged ban isn’t something being talked about backstage.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adds that Fury could lose out on millions of dollars if he cannot make it to WWE’s event.

The Kinahan allegation prevented Fury’s younger brother Tommy Fury from entering the U.S. for a fight with Jake Paul earlier this year.

Tyson Fury has denied any involvement with Kinahan or his alleged activity.

Putting Stars Over

Tyson Fury in WWE may seem like a longshot at this time, but his working with the company would bring its own problems.

The same strong source claimed that Fury would be unwilling to put other talents over, or even look vulnerable if he was to compete.

The source questioned the sense of having Fury as a possible surprise name in the Men’s Rumble match, given the fortune WWE would pay him for mere minutes of in-ring action.