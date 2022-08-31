Tyson Fury will be at WWE Clash at the Castle

Tyson Fury will be appearing at WWE Clash at the Castle this weekend.

Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport reported the news today. WWE hasn’t announced Fury for the show, but the report noted he will be in attendance.

Per the report, Tyson won’t be doing anything physically on the show as the decision to keep him out of the ring is “likely due to the fact he doesn’t want to risk picking up an injury ahead of a potential return to boxing over the coming months.”

Tyson Fury’s WWE History

(via WWE)

Fury made his WWE in-ring debut in 2019 by wrestling Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Fury ended up beating Strowman via count out.

With Clash at the Castle taking place in just days, WWE will likely have him as a surprise rather than being announced ahead of time. Dangoor previously reported that Fury was in talks with WWE about a return this summer. It’s unclear what happened for an in-ring return to not happen.

There had been speculation that WWE may book Fury vs. Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle, but with Fury not being available, WWE booked McIntyre in another big match as he will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.