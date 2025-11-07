UFC’s Dana White Is Keeping A Close Eye On WWE Alum Gable Steveson

Dana White is keeping a close eye on ex-WWE Superstar Gable Steveson as speculation continues to circulate about a move to UFC. Speaking to MMA Knockout’s Zain Bando recently, Steveson shared that he has been working with UFC icon Jon Jones in the world of MMA.

Appearing on The Jim Rome Show, White discussed Steveson, who many believe will eventually make a move to UFC. White confirmed that he and his company are keeping a close eye on the Olympic Gold Medalist.

“When somebody that’s a physical freak, an incredible athlete, and a guy who has competed at the highest level, and then they start transitioning, in a combat sport like this, it is very interesting. We are definitely keeping our eye on him, and we’ll see how this plays out.”

Rome quizzed White about the partnership between Steveson and Jones. As far as the UFC President is concerned, this can only do good things for the Olympian.

“It is a great thing, actually. If you can get in and if you look at anybody in the history of boxing and the UFC, if you train with the best every day, those are usually the guys who become world champions.”

Steveson made his MMA debut in September and dominated in the Octagon to score a first-round win. Proving that this was no fluke, Gable won his boxing debut in seconds in October, cementing his talents as a legitimate fighter.

Steveson signed with WWE in 2021 but his career with the company did not pan out as planned. Despite his success in the Olympics, Steveson would ultimately have just one televised match for WWE as part of the NXT Great American Bash in 2023. Steveson’s tenure with WWE ended in 2024.

