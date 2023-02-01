“Unappealing” Dave Bautista Questions Why He Never Gets Rom-Com Offers

Former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista has made a name for himself in the world of Hollywood, but only under specific types of roles.

With his impressive physique, the Animal is no stranger to action films, such as his role as Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or as evil henchman Mr. Hinx in James Bond’s Spectre.

Unappealing

While Bautista has joined the likes of John Cena and Dwayne Johnson as a wrestler-turned-actor, the former World Champion is yet to show his more romantic side.

Speaking to Page Six, Bautista questioned why offers for a rom-com continue to allude him.

“I know I’m not your typical rom-com lead. I’m a little rough around the edges. But I always, you know, I look in the mirror and I say, I ask myself, ‘Am I that unattractive? Is there something that unappealing about me that excludes me from these parts?’” Dave Bautista.

The Animal’s next film, Knock at the Cabin, which sees Bautista and others try to thwart the apocalypse by forcing a family to make an impossible choice, lands in cinemas this Friday.

Genres

Bautista may be best known for his action roles, but the future WWE Hall of Famer has been able to push outside that genre.

For Blade Runner 2049, the retired wrestler showed a more subdued side, and will show yet another different side in Knock at the Cabin.

Bautista has been able to flex his comedy muscles with projects like Stuber, and his years as a beloved babyface in WWE prepared him well for family movies like My Spy.