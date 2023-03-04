Watch: Uncle Howdy Gets Physical On SmackDown

Uncle Howdy has remained an ominous figure who lurks around but never gets his own hands dirty ever since his introduction to WWE TV, but this changed on tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

Bray Wyatt called out the winner of the Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar match at Elimination Chamber before the PPV last month. The bout, however, ended in a disqualification after The Beast Incarnate delivered a low blow to his opponent.

Later reports revealed that Lesnar has declined a WrestleMania match with The Fiend. Wyatt then started targeting the All Mighty in various segments.

Bobby Lashley made a trip to SmackDown this week in response to Bray’s tricks. He called out the former Universal Champion for a confrontation.

Uncle Howdy In Action

While Bray was nowhere to be seen, Uncle Howdy did make an appearance. He first showed up in a video on the Titan Tron.

The mysterious character then attacked Lashley from behind, marking it the first time he has gotten physical with an opponent.

Though Bobby Lashley did not stay down for long. As Howdy ran the ropes, Lashley planted him and set him up for a spear. However, lights then went out and when they came back on, Bobby was left alone in the ring.

WWE has not made the match between the former WWE Champion and The Eater of Worlds official yet but all signs indicate that they will meet at the Show of Shows this year.