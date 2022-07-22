‘Greatest Thing To Happen In Modern Era’: The Undertaker Talks WWE Change That Revolutionized Wrestling Business

Monday Night Raw revolutionized the wrestling business. Before the show came along, all wrestling programs used to be taped in advance with studio voiceovers. Raw changed this formula in favor of a live wrestling show every week with its debut back in January 1993. The Undertaker, who witnessed this change as part of the WWE roster, admits that it’s the greatest things to happen in the modern era of wrestling.

The Dead Man made a surprise appearance at the San Diego Comics Con. During the Q&A session, he was asked if he knew that Raw would become the Television phenomena it turned out to be. The former world champion replied to it negatively, saying that they were just excited to be going live at the time:

“No. We were actually just; we were excited that we were going to be live and all that but we had no idea that this was about to revolutionize the wrestling business. Because at that point, we would do three weeks of TV, three days in a row and then we would be out touring.” recalled The Undertkaer, “At that point all we worked [with] basically we worked with extras. That’s how we did business.

He continued, “Then Monday Night Raw comes along and we’re gonna be live every Monday night. That really did just change the scope of the wrestling business. [Before you] would have Undertaker vs. somebody else in an enhancement match. Now you had top guys going against top guys every Monday night because you have to had ratings. If you were to keep a live show. You had to put the best out that you could. [It was] probably one of the greatest things to happen in the modern era of wrestling is going on live [with] Monday Night Raw.”

