The Undertaker On How He Dealt With Wrestlers He Didn’t Like

The Undertaker served as a locker room leader in WWE for a long time. This included times like the Attitude Era where emotions were always running high. People fended for themselves more during this time instead of caring for the whole team. This gave birth to a high-tension environment leading to many personal rivalries. Though despite all this, Taker always stayed professional, even with his rivals.

The Last Outlaw recently joined Tony Hawk and Jason Ellis for a talk. The WWE star shared many stories from his active days during this time.

During the interview, Taker was asked if there were people he didn’t like in the business and how he dealt with them. The former world champion explained that he shook hands of everyone, no matter how he felt about them:

“There’s guys. I mean it’s just like any business. There’s guys that you like. There’s guys that you don’t like.” said The Undertaker, “Business being business. I may not like you personally, but when I come into a dressing room or when I come into arena, I’m gonna go up to you and I’m gonna shake your hand. That’s all I have to do, right? It’s just a matter of respect that I have for everybody that I work with.

He continued, “I’m not gonna go out and drink with you. I’m not going to party with you. I’m not gonna [celebrate with you], but I will do that. Then there was a lot of guys that I didn’t particularly care for on a personal note.”

Apart from this, The Undertaker also recalled almost losing an eye due to an injury, and said that he would wrestle even today if his body permitted. You can check out his full interview below:

