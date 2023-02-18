The Undertaker: Fans Are More Concerned About What’s Happening Behind The Scene Than The Ring

The Undertaker has spoken up about how social media has changed the behavior of fans. According to him, it’s hard for him to watch people put everything online now.

The Dead Man recently appeared on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson. He talked about things such as his favorite match of all time and more.

Speaking about the rise of social media and how it has changed the fans, Taker mentioned how people now are more concerned about what’s happening behind the scene, and not so much about what’s happening in the ring:

“Our fan base in general, they’re more concerned now with what’s happening behind the scenes and not so much what’s going on in the ring.

They want the dirt. It’s like anything else in our society. It’s all social media driven. Everybody puts their life out there.”

‘A Huge Disconnect’: The Undertaker

The Undertaker said that it’s hard for him to watch someone being completely different on social media compared to his TV persona. Per The Last Out Outlaw, it’s a ‘huge disconnect’:

“For me, it’s kind of a huge disconnect, but it is what it is and that’s where we’re at. I don’t necessarily like it, but there’s nothing I can do about it. It’s just the way it is. It really makes things harder to have good storylines and have people invested.”

Taker also talked about his A&E documentary saying that it was fun but also hard. The former world champion mentioned that he has lived his character for so long that it was tough for him to pull that curtain back.

You can check out Undertaker’s full interview below:

