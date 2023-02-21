The Undertaker Would “Absolutely” Wrestle Again If Not For This One Reason

The Undertaker says he’d “absolutely” be wrestling right now if his body could handle it. After a legendary WWE career spanning three decades, he doesn’t see himself lacing up the boots again.

Undertaker has been doing the media rounds to promote 1deadMAN Show, his one-man live stage shows. His latest stop was for the Hawk vs. Wolf podcast, where he spoke with skateboarding legends Tony Hawk and Jason Ellis.

The Dead Man’s most recent ‘match’ took place nearly three years ago at WrestleMania 36, when he and AJ Styles clashed in the cinematic Boneyard Match. Even then, he physical limitations restricted him to a format that allowed for ‘smoke and mirrors’ and heavy editing.

Countless pro wrestlers have spoken about how difficult it is to step away from the sport they love so dearly. The desire to compete is still there, but there’s one key factor preventing him from wrestling again.

“I Know I Can’t” Deliver

The Undertaker takes a lot of pride in his matches. When asked if he wants to continue wrestling, The Undertaker didn’t mince words. He’d do it in a heartbeat, if he felt that he could deliver a performance that have fans have grown to expect from him.

“Absolutely,” he said enthusiastically. “If I was physically able to do it, I would be out there right now. There is a huge amount of our fanbase that will grade you on a curve. They understand that you’re getting long in the tooth, you have a lot of miles on you, but they just want you out there.

Then there is one part of that fanbase, ‘Ah man, he’s old, he shouldn’t be out there, he shouldn’t be doing this.’ Without any hesitation at all, if I felt like I could go and deliver, and deliver a performance that people expect when they see my name on the card, I would do it, but I know I can’t.”

Listen to The Undertaker’s appearance on the Hawk vs. Wolf podcast: