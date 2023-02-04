Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match Set For Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn will finally get his hands on Roman Reigns and a shot at WWE gold.

During the 2/3/23 episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns delivered a warning to Sami Zayn, following Zayn’s betrayal of Reigns during the conclusion of the Royal Rumble. Zayn would interrupt Reigns’ comments with an attack from behind and laid out a title challenge for Reigns. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa would sneak attack Sami before Reigns came back for some more.

Reigns stopped the attack and told Sami that he tried to break up The Bloodline, so now it’s his turn. However, it must be in Sami’s hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada at Elimination Chamber. The champion promised to embarrass Zayn in front of his fans, friends, wife, and kids at the upcoming premium live event. The Bloodline, alongside Paul Heyman stood tall over Zayn to close the show.

"You broke up my family and I'm gonna break YOU in front of your entire family." @WWERomanReigns just granted @SamiZayn's wish for a match at #WWEChamber! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/AJ13br2gXI — WWE (@WWE) February 4, 2023

Roman Reigns (C) vs. Sami Zayn — Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Austin Theory (C) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano vs. TBD vs. TBD — Elimination Chamber Match, United States Championship

Asuka vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nikki Cross vs. Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. TBD — Elimination Chamber Match, Determining Number One Contender for RAW Women’s Championship

