Tuesday, August 16, 2022
HomeNewsWWE News

Unseen Footage Of Dexter Lumis’ Raw Invasion

By Anutosh Bajpai
Dexter Lumis on Raw
Latest Wrestling News

After making a surprise appearance following the main event of Raw last week, Dexter Lumis once again tried to invade the Red Branded show this week.

The episode featured a match between AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship. At one point during the bout, The Miz and Ciampa showed up at the ringside.

Miz was ready to attack Styles while Ciampa distracted the referee. However, Dexter Lumis apparently saved AJ from the attack.

Lumis stalked Miz which stopped him from taking the shot on Styles. The Tortured Artist was then quickly taken out by the security and disappeared from the broadcast.

Fans who were in attendance later posted videos from the show. As seen below, they show Dexter Lumis entering the arena and being escorted out by the security:

The former NXT star was one of the featured stars of the development brand during the Wednesday Night Wars era.

However, Vince McMahon didn’t find his character interesting enough and he was released from his contract in April this year.

Triple H who has been on a hiring spree since taking over WWE creative brought him back last week. He has also re-signed stars such as Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

Follow SEScoops
63,770FansLike
1,210FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
14,630FollowersFollow
4,400SubscribersSubscribe
Related Articles

SEScoops is leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.

Quick Links: WWE Roster / AEW Roster / Injury Tracker / Wrestling Free Agents / Upcoming Events