Update on GUNTHER After Injury on Final WWE SmackDown of 2022

The final WWE SmackDown of 2022 was not the end-of-year send-off GUNTHER or his Imperium cohorts had been hoping on.

During the show, the Intercontinental Champion and Imperium had an in-ring promo segment, which was interrupted by Braun Strowman.

When a brawl ensued and Imperium had the advantage, Ricochet made the save, and struck GUNTHER with the edge of a chair.

This errant chair shot caused the Austrian Superstar to be legitimately busted open and WWE officials quickly descended upon him with towels.

The Update

After WWE officials tended to GUNTHER, the Imperium leader was quickly rushed to the back.

In an update from PW Insider, WWE sources who spoke to them said that GUNTHER “seemed okay” after the injury.

There is currently no word on whether he will require any time off from WWE Live events, but a title match with Strowman is coming later this month.

There is also no word on whether there is any heat on Ricochet for what happened.

SmackDown Injuries

The reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion was left worse for wear after the final SmackDown of 2022, but he wasn’t the only one.

PW Insider adds that Sami Zayn suffered a bloody nose during the main event pitting himself and Roman Reigns against Kevin Owens and John Cena.

This explained why the referee pulled out the medical gloves during the bout.

Kevin Owens was sporting a pretty nasty black eye after his victory with Cena in the main event.

Raquel Rodriguez, who unsuccessfully challenged for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship, suffered a cut on her hand during her match.