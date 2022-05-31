Update on Jeff Hardy’s Condition During AEW Double or Nothing

An update on Jeff Hardy‘s condition during the AEW Double or Nothing PPV has surfaced.

The Hardy Boys took on The Young Bucks at DoN this past Sunday night and fans weren’t exactly left with an instant classic. In fact, many felt that Jeff look quite lethargic throughout the match.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that Jeff Hardy was a “mess” going into that match. It’s been said that Jeff’s Owen Hart Cup quarterfinals match with Darby Allin really did a number on him.

At one point in the match with Darby, Jeff went for a Swanton Bomb but Darby got out of the way and Jeff’s back landed right on the stairs.

Many have grown concerned with Jeff Hardy’s use in AEW.

Approaching the age of 45 in late August, Jeff is still allowed to do high spots that many agree he should not be doing at this point in his career.

It’s become quite clear that The Hardy Boys have been pulling out their greatest hits collection since they know this is their final run.