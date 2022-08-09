Update on John Laurinaitis’ Termination from WWE

This week, news broke that John Laurinaitis has been terminated from his role with WWE, ending a 21-year tenure with the company.

Laurinaitis had worked as WWE’s Head of Talent Relations and was an on-screen character from 2011 to 2012 where he appeared as a heel authority figure.

PW Insider was the first to break the news of Laurinaitis’ termination, which comes weeks after Vince McMahon‘s retirement.

Laurinaitis is accused of participating and aiding Vince McMahon’s alleged affairs with several female employees in WWE, resulting in over $12 million being paid out in Non-Disclosure Agreements.

In an update from Fightful Select, it is reported that Laurinaitis was still being sent company e-mails, even after being placed on administrative leave.

The former General Manager of Raw and SmackDown was removed from this mailing list when Triple H was appointed the new Head of Talent Relations.

The e-mails Laurinatitis received are said to have contained sensitive information related to creative and personnel matters, and he was briefly removed during the July 22, episode of SmackDown.

He was later re-added to the mailing list, before being pulled once again after Triple H’s announcement.

Laurinaitis’ name was also added to an internal termination list, which supposedly also included Vince McMahon’s name.

Several WWE Superstars are said to be extremely happy about Laurinaitis being fired, with one branding the former employee as a “snake” in the company.

Fightful Select also corroborated PW Insider’s report that Laurinaitis was let go by the company within the last week or so.