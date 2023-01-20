Update on Plans for The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

WWE has changed how they book their Tag Team Champions as The Usos are touted as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. However, they’ve always been the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Instead of defending the titles separately, they defend both titles. The same goes for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who holds both the WWE Title and Universal Championship.

WWE booked The Usos’ next title defense for Raw 30 this Monday. However, the company made sure to note they will defend the Raw Tag Team Titles against Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest instead of noting they will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

The Idea

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that having The Usos defend the titles separately again is a call from Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

“The idea right now on the tag team front is that there are two sets of belts. The Usos are champions, but the Raw and Smackdown belts are different. This is a new Paul Levesque move and it does allow the Usos to lose one set of belts and keep the other. It was explained to me that the hope is it makes fans think it’s more likely somebody beats them for one set of belts.”

The Usos do not have a match lined up yet for the Royal Rumble next Saturday.