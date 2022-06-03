Update on Returning WWE Star’s New Role

Curtis Axel is officially back in WWE after being seen on Monday’s episode of Raw.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Axel is working as a producer for the company. He had been doing the job on a tryout basis but is now back full-time.

On Raw, he joined Shawn Daivari and Shane Helms in helping separate a brawl between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to further build their third match at this Sunday’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event.

He first returned to WWE in April as a producer as he worked with Tyson Kidd to put together a women’s match for an episode of SmackDown. Former WWE star Ariya Daivari also had a tryout match for a producing spot on this same show, but it’s unclear whether he was hired.

Axel was released by WWE in April 2020 alongside other talent, but at the time, his release was said to be separate from the others that were let go due to WWE cutting back on expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to his release, Axel was used sparingly as he worked three matches over the previous five months with his last bout on February 28th where he lost to Daniel Bryan on SmackDown.