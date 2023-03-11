Update On Roxanne Perez After Hospitalization

We have an update on the health status of current NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez.

At Tuesday night’s NXT Roadblock, Perez had an intense match with the legendary Meiko Satomura that lasted nearly 14 minutes. Perez was successful in retaining her title against the former NXT UK Women’s Champion.

However, fans were scared of what went down following the bout. As soon as Satomura handed her the championship, Perez suddenly collapsed to the mat from apparent exhaustion.

Several medical officials, referees, Shawn Michaels, and even NXT commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T rushed to the ring in order to check on her. The fans got a backstage sneak peek as Perez was taken away on a stretcher to an ambulance.

A medical update on Roxanne Perez has now emerged. According to a tweet from the official NXT account, Roxanne Perez was stable enough for discharge from the “medical facility”.

Writing on the official NXT account:

“Update: Roxanne Perez has been discharged from a local medical facility and is now at home resting.”

A short time later the Tweet was deleted and replaced with another, reading:

“Update: Roxanne Perez has been discharged from the hospital and is now at home resting.”

Perez has been NXT Women’s Champion since December 13, when she defeated Mandy Rose, ending her 500-plus day reign. She became the brand’s youngest-ever women’s champion with the win. Perez has successfully defended it five times since, including Tuesday’s contest against Satomura.

With NXT Stand & Deliver scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 1, we hope Roxanne Perez will be able to recover and make her return to the ring.