Update on Sasha Banks-WWE Situation, Lawyers Involved

A report noted on Wednesday that Sasha Banks received her WWE release after being at odds with the company for a month. That has yet to be confirmed by anyone else, but her lawyers are said to be working on it.

Fightful noted that after speaking directly with Wrestling Inc’s Raj Giri, who broke the news, they were told that Banks’ lawyers were involved and there had been eyes on a physical WWE release. However, they couldn’t confirm a release has been made.

Andrew Zarian said on today’s Mat Men podcast, “I cannot confirm she’s been released. But, I did hear late last week that her attorneys were working on getting this done.”

As previously noted, Banks and Naomi walked out of the company on May 16th at a Raw event because they had a creative dispute with Vince McMahon regarding booking leading into Hell in a Cell that would’ve seen Banks vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

It was later announced the two were indefinitely suspended and stripped of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles as a result. Also, their merchandise was also removed from WWE Shop and their deals were put on hold.

It was reported that Naomi was negotiating for a new contract at the time of the walkout while Banks’ deal still has a lot of time left.