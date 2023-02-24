Update on Saudi Arabia’s Interest in Buying WWE

There is “definite interest” from Saudi Arabia about potentially buying WWE, a decision made by Vince McMahon when he forced his way back into the company last month as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors ahead of the next media rights deal being made.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “We know someone involved on the Saudi side about the sale this past week and there is definite interest.”

Saudi’s Plan

Meltzer noted that WWE is not considered as important as Formula 1, which is something Saudi Arabia wanted, or LIV Golf, for Saudi. However, Saudi does want to buy properties in the number one in their market or be in the top five. They also have an interest in the EPL, the biggest and most well-known soccer league in the world, as well as the highest-profile soccer team in the world, Manchester United.

Meltzer pointed out that Saudi is looking to buy franchises that have a worldwide fan base and they are not looking at them for revenue or profitability as they view it as simply getting publicity for their country and normalizing the world views of their country.

If Endeavor, the parent company of UFC, bought WWE they would focus on growing revenue and turning bigger profits.

Meltzer mentioned that if Saudi bought the company it would change the salary structure just like they did with golf as they pay way more than the PGA tour.

Meltzer added, “While those in WWE have told me they prefer to sell to a media company, most stories indicate media companies aren’t looking for that level of a purchase because of uncertainty over the future changes in consumption.”

If WWE is sold to Saudi then it raises questions regarding the future of Sami Zayn, who hasn’t worked any of the WWE events in Saudi Arabia since the partnership began in 2018 due to his Syrian descent.