Update on Several AEW Missing Talent – Miro, Hikaru Shida, & Others

A mixture of injuries and a lack of creative direction is keeping some stars of All Elite Wrestling away, it has been claimed.

AEW is home to a wide array of talent under a large roster, one that some fans believe is too large.

With limited weekly programming and no on-demand service (such as the WWE Network,) many wrestlers appear solely on AEW Dark or Dark: Elevation, or are seldom used.

Injuries

For many AEW stars, injuries are to blame for them missing weekly programming on TBS and TNT.

Fightful Select reports that Hikaru Shida is in her native Japan at this time and is dealing with a finger injury, but worked the recent Jericho Cruise, performing in a couple of matches.

Kris Statlander’s ACL injury continues to keep her away from the ring, though she has been backstage at several AEW shows in recent months, including the Lexington and Toronto shows.

After having knee surgery last May, Fightful were told that Leyla Hirsch is “slowly getting there,” and it has been said that she recently resumed in-ring training.

Missing

Not everyone who has been absent from AEW programming as of late is down with an injury.

In their report, Fightful notes that Scorpio Sky has been cleared to wrestle for months, after dealing with an injury last Summer.

While Sky was at the recent Impact Wrestling No Surrender event, the former TNT Champion hasn’t attended many AEW shows as of late.

Sky has several years left on his AEW deal, as he said in late 2021 that he signed a five-year extension.

Fightful was told that Miro is healthy and ready to go, but haven’t heard an update on creative discussions between he and All Elite Wrestling.

Miro has several years left on his contract after signing a four-year extension a year or so ago.

The former TNT Champion and three-time WWE United States Champion has had one match for AEW over the past eight months.