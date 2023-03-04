Update on Sonya Deville’s WWE Status Following Arrest

Last month, Sonya Deville was arrested for gun possession in Atlantic City, New Jersey, but she remains in good standing with WWE.

A valet discovered the weapon in her car’s glove box and called the cops before Deville was arrested a short time later because she didn’t have a proper New Jersey permit.

She was charged with one count of unlawful weapon possession. Deville got the gun after a man allegedly attempted to kidnap her in 2020 during a home break-in in Florida and she wanted it for personal protection. Although it is legally registered in Florida, it’s not in New Jersey.

At the time of the arrest, it was reported that Deville didn’t have heat in WWE for the arrest because they understand why she would want to protect herself following the stalker incident.

The Latest

Pwinsider.com reports that Deville has not been pulled from the road and she is still slated to make all of her scheduled appearances for WWE including wrestling SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at the March 12th live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The report noted that WWE was aware she had applied and received a permit to carry a gun. Deville is slated for a court appearance later this month.