Update On The Good Brothers’ Status With Impact Wrestling & NJPW

The Good Brothers will stay with Impact Wrestling for a little longer than expected.

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson recently confirmed that their current Impact contracts are set to expire this summer (July 17th). However, this has changed since then. Fightful Select reported today that the tag team will stay with the company until “at least late in the summer.”

They originally signed with Impact after being released by WWE in 2020. They were given the same deal Impact offered when they were impending free agents in 2019 before deciding to re-sign with WWE. Gallows and Anderson have also worked a few dates for NJPW this year.

Anderson defeated Tama Tonga to win the NEVER Openweight Championship at Dominion. Regarding their status with NJPW, they are committed to NJPW through at least Wrestle Kingdom in January.

The Good Brothers became the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions for a third time last month at Slammiversary when they defeated The Briscoes for the titles.

It’s still unclear where Gallows and Anderson will work in the United States after their contracts with Impact ends, but the report noted they were told a return to Impact is possible.