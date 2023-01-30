Update on The O.C.’s WWE Contracts After October 2022 Return

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are locked into their WWE deals for quite some time, Fightful Select has learned.

Gallows and Anderson returned to WWE in late 2022, coming to the aid of AJ Styles in his feud with the Judgment Day.

Both men had previously been released by WWE in April 2020 as part of ‘Budget Cuts’ and had found success in Impact Wrestling, as well as other promotions.

Contracts

When Fightful Select asked sources in WWE, they were told that Gallows and Anderson are under five-year WWE contracts that have them set to stay until late 2027.

These deals are far longer than the typical WWE contract, which like other promotions is a standard three-year deal.

As WWE’s Head of Relations, Triple H oversaw the return of Gallows and Anderson, and it is reported that he encouraged the pair to re-sign with WWE in 2019, over tempting offers from Impact, AEW, and NJPW.

Fightful’s report suggests that the Game felt bad that he cost The O.C. opportunities elsewhere, only for them to be released in April 2020, hence their longer new deals.

Gallows and Anderson

After debuting in WWE in 2016 (as part of AJ Styles’ feud with John Cena,) it wasn’t long before Gallows and Anderson captured their first of two reigns as Raw Tag Team Champions.

The pair also has the distinction of being part of The Undertaker‘s final match, as they (unsuccessfully) aided Styles during the Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36.

Though the pair have worked with Styles since returning, the Phenomenal One is currently out of action after suffering an injury at a WWE live event.